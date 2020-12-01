Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the Kentucky State Police on Monday to investigate a collision involving a commercial vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to KSP, 76-year-old Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was driving a 1999 International semi-truck with flatbed trailer-in-tow eastbound on the parkway. Officials said the semi overturned for an unknown reason near mile marker 48 blocking the eastbound lanes.

Lovins was taken by EMS to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jason Stratton, escaped inmate from Logan County.
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports first round of COVID vaccine to arrive by mid-December
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gerald Foster of Burkesville succumbed to his injuries on November 28.
Burkesville man dies after traffic accident

Latest News

Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold virtual meeting Dec. 4
COVID-19 in Kentucky
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,876 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Local non-profits speak out on Giving Tuesday
Non-profits talk Giving Tuesday and how you can support them
Family of ICU nurse that died from COVID on the floor he worked on.
Family remembers nurse who died of COVID, his legacy lives on through daughters, wife in health care
The Hart County jail is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak in jail