Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the Kentucky State Police on Monday to investigate a collision involving a commercial vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to KSP, 76-year-old Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was driving a 1999 International semi-truck with flatbed trailer-in-tow eastbound on the parkway. Officials said the semi overturned for an unknown reason near mile marker 48 blocking the eastbound lanes.

Lovins was taken by EMS to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

