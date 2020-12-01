Kids give Christmas lists to Santa drive-thru style at SoKy Marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kids may not be able to sit on Santa’s lap this year, but they can still give him their Christmas list at the SoKy Marketplace.

“You just drive-thru, pull up and tell Santa what you want, drop off a letter, and then you just pull on out when you’re done,” Sarah Cline, who is the director of operations at SoKy Marketplace, said.

Mr. Claus will be there from November 30 to December 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you forget your letter to Santa that is okay, the workers will provide children with a postcard to make their Christmas list.

“I think the community needed this,” Cline said.

Monday was the opening night of the event and there was a pretty big turnout as Santa took the time to talk to each child from their cars.

Usually this time of year the SoKy Marketplace would host its annual ice rink, but that was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

