Medical Center EMS recognized as Accredited Center of Excellence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Medical Center EMS has successfully completed the 20-step process to reaccredit its Communications Center as an Accredited Center of Excellence.

The Communication Center is the 250th emergency dispatch center in the world to attain the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch status as an Accredited Center of Excellence for its use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System.

An accreditation lasts three years. In order to achieve reaccreditation, agencies must meet or exceed the same standards required in the initial accreditation, which requires participation from everyone in the department.

This is the second time the Medical Center EMS Communications Center has been accredited for its use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System. It is the only Medical Accredited Center of Excellence in the state of Kentucky.

“Being recognized by the National Academy of Emergency Dispatch as a Center of Excellence is a wonderful honor,” said Jim Berry, Director of Medical Center EMS. “Medical Center EMS 911 Communications Center employees demonstrate excellence in 911 emergency dispatch daily. I am very proud to be part of such a dedicated group of caring people.”

