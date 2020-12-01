Advertisement

Miss. councilwoman charged in Walmart parking lot shooting

By Therese Apel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Shocking video from the Walmart in McComb shows what police say is a Summit Town Councilwoman firing a gun in the crowded parking lot.

Lillian Martin said she was the person who could be seen in almost a millisecond of the video, running for her life.

“I’m scared. I’m still scared. I’m scared right now, and, I mean, I’ve been in the military 20 something years and been in a war but I’ve never been this scared,” she said.

Martin has filed charges against Councilwoman Pauline Monley after the video seems to show Monley firing a shot at her in the McComb Walmart parking lot. Martin’s fiancee has also filed charges.

“Councilwoman Monley turned herself in today and she was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault, and discharging a firearm inside the city of McComb,” said Police Chief Garland Ward.

“At the end of the day, no matter what happened or what transpired prior to the incident, there was no need for you to fire a weapon at the parking lot of Walmart on one of the busiest days of the year,” he continued.

Ward said additional charges may be pending.

Martin said she is engaged to Monley’s ex-girlfriend, which has caused other problems in the recent past. She said the fight started when Monley allegedly attacked the other woman and she stepped in.

“That’s when she reached in her pocket and pulled out a gun and all I heard was someone say, ‘She’s got a gun!’ and I started running,” said Martin. “And as I started running I heard one shot and after that, she turned around and pointed a gun at my fiancée and started beating her up from behind.”

It’s unclear how this will affect Monley’s seat on the Summit Town Council.

“I did talk to my board attorney this morning and he’s going to talk to the personnel in the AG’s office, that would be the ethics commission which is in the AG’s office, about what they think can be done.”

Meanwhile, area residents are still floored that the shooting even happened at Walmart. Some of them didn’t know it was an elected official who was accused.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jason Stratton, escaped inmate from Logan County.
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports first round of COVID vaccine to arrive by mid-December
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gerald Foster of Burkesville succumbed to his injuries on November 28.
Burkesville man dies after traffic accident

Latest News

Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold virtual meeting Dec. 4
COVID-19 in Kentucky
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,876 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Local non-profits speak out on Giving Tuesday
Non-profits talk Giving Tuesday and how you can support them
Family of ICU nurse that died from COVID on the floor he worked on.
Family remembers nurse who died of COVID, his legacy lives on through daughters, wife in health care