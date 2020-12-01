Advertisement

Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus may have come to the United States earlier than previously thought.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the first COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported in mid-January.

However, the novel coronavirus could have started infecting people in the U.S. a month earlier, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Monday.

CDC researchers analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 17, 2020. There were more than 7,000 samples collected from nine states.

They were tested for reactive antibodies for the virus that cause COVID-19. Of the 7,000 tested, more than 100 were found to have antibodies.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jason Stratton, escaped inmate from Logan County.
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports first round of COVID vaccine to arrive by mid-December
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gerald Foster of Burkesville succumbed to his injuries on November 28.
Burkesville man dies after traffic accident

Latest News

Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold virtual meeting Dec. 4
COVID-19 in Kentucky
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,876 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Local non-profits speak out on Giving Tuesday
Non-profits talk Giving Tuesday and how you can support them
Family of ICU nurse that died from COVID on the floor he worked on.
Family remembers nurse who died of COVID, his legacy lives on through daughters, wife in health care