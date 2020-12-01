Advertisement

Teen Angel Donation Blast will be held on Friday, December 4th.

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vision, a multi-agency Council of Warren County, will be receiving donations for families who seek Christmas assistance for their teenage children.

These children must be ages 13 and older and enrolled in Bowling Green Independent and Warren County Public Schools.

The last day to donate is Friday, Dec. 4 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks on Scottsville Road or at Campbell Lane, or Corvette Drive through our Donation Blast.

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted in the form of cash, checks, credit cards (American Express, Discover, Visa, and MasterCard), and gift cards to Amazon, Kohl’s, Meijer, Target, Walmart, and Greenwood Mall.

Working in tandem with the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSCs) and other businesses and agencies, Vision has raised more than $188,000 to date – which has been used to help almost 1,300 teens.

All individual donations made will be MATCHED by Crocker Law Firm.

