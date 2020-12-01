BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Students of the Week are Caleb and Mila Massey, a 3rd and 1st grader. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” and it introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city’s life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and it explains how family members’ jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Caleb wants to be an archaeologist when he grows up and Mila would like to be an artist when she grows up. In JA, Caleb learned that you should always buy food, water and shelter before you get video games, candy or cell phones. Mila learned that you can’t spend all your money on things you want before spending it on things you need. Caleb and Mila also said, “We love JA! We always have a fun experience learning about new things and doing fun activities with parents and friends.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.