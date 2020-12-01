Advertisement

The Kidz Club making the holidays special for children with special needs

The club provides nurse-staffed medical daycare for children with special needs who cannot attend a typical daycare.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kidz Club is a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) program that provides quality skilled nursing care, education, and custodial needs for children 6 weeks to 20 years of age.

This Christmas season, the club enlisted the help of individuals and businesses to sponsor each child and teen in the program.

Savannah Mills, Community Relations Coordinator, explains how Holiday PPEC Pals will make the season bright for kids at the center. She also addresses the potential impact of supporting people and causes important to you by giving to nonprofits, small businesses, corporations, schools, and faith-based organizations on Giving Tuesday.

