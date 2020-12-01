Advertisement

USPS encourages people to send gifts earlier this year as more people are shipping due to pandemic

By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This time of year is always peak season for the United States Postal Service, but with more online shoppers, and fewer people getting together for Christmas, it could be even busier this year.

“We’ve seen a year over year increase in package volume over the past several years, particularly during our peak season which is the mailing between Thanksgiving Day and the end of the year,” Susan Wright, a spokesperson for USPS said.

Here are the important deadlines to remember if you want your package to get to a certain place by Christmas Day:

First Class Mail: Postmark by December 18

Priority Mail: Postmark by December 19

Priority Mail Express: Postmark by December 23

Wright said the post office prepares for peak season all year. “Historically this is a very very busy time for us,” Wright said. “Particularly with Monday being Cyber Monday, and then that, of course, will be followed closely with a lot of holiday package shipping by customers to their loved ones.”

USPS officials are also warning those who are receiving packages to be extra wary of porch pirates this time of year. You can use their free informed delivery service to closely manage where your package is delivered to.

