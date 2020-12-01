Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Tuesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”

Gov. Beshear reported 4,151 new cases of the virus raising the total to 183,168. Counties with the highest number of new cases included Warren with 148 and Barren with 48.

Gov. Beshear reported 35 new deaths raising the death toll to 1,943.

Those reported lost to the virus Tuesday include a 70-year-old man from Boyd County; a 75-year-old man from Calloway County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 95-year-old woman from Graves County; two women, ages 79 and 86, and two men, ages 57 and 66, from Grayson County; a 93-year-old woman from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County; six women, ages 61, 64, 76, 77, 77 and 80, and seven men, ages 62, 64, 64, 66, 72, 73 and 94, from Jefferson County; a 62-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 76-year-old man from Kenton County; a 79-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 66-year-old woman from Mason County; two men, ages 59 and 64, from McCracken County; an 88-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Monroe County; a 65-year-old man from Montgomery County; a 93-year-old woman from Robertson County; and an 82-year-old man from Union County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-1-2020 (WBKO)

The Governor announced that the Kentucky Department for Local Government is releasing an additional $50 million in CARES Act funding to reimburse city and county governments for expenses related to COVID-19. Approximately 200 cities and counties are eligible because they have already exhausted their original allotment and have remaining eligible reimbursements.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “When this $50 million is depleted, which we believe will be within the month, we will need more help from the federal government.”

Gov. Beshear said there was about $11 million remaining in the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund and encouraged eligible Kentuckians to apply.

The fund provides relief to Kentuckians affected by COVID-19 who need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric or natural gas service. Kentucky’s Community Action Network is partnering with the Beshear administration to distribute these funds statewide.

“Eligible households can receive a one-time $500 benefit towards their water and or wastewater bills and $400 towards their natural gas or utility bills,” said Gov. Beshear.

Households who have an income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Line and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19 can apply.

Interested households should contact their local Community Action Outreach Office on how to apply. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452.

The Governor said the Public Protection Cabinet had so far received 2,650 applications for $25.6 million in assistance. The state has already approved applications for $1.7 million. To apply, click here.

Kentuckians should visit KYCOVID19.ky.gov to view the latest information on the vaccine, including:

The draft Kentucky vaccination plan , which includes a draft outline of our planning phases, critical populations and vaccine provider enrollment and administration.

CDC COVID-19 vaccine resources

Frequently asked questions

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that his administration is working on a public communication campaign that will launch this month to help families have even more information about the vaccine plan and process.

Watch below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.