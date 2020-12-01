WKU’s Game vs. Prairie View A&M on Thursday Canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -The Hilltoppers basketball game against Prairie View A&M on Thursday, Dec. 3 has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Prairie View program.

WKU is currently looking to schedule another game to replace it.

The Tops are still scheduled to face Louisville tonight at 5:00 p.m. CT and Little Rock on Friday, Dec. 4.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.