Advertisement

1st female president of Kentucky State University dies

Kentucky State Univ.
Kentucky State Univ.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Mary L. Smith, the first female president of Kentucky State University, has died at the age of 84. The historically Black university in Frankfort says Smith died at her home Saturday. She served as Kentucky State’s president from 1991 to 1998.

Before that she was special assistant to the president and an education professor. She also served as interim president and vice president for academic affairs. Smith graduated from Jackson State University in 1957. She earned master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are for Smith pending.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19
Timothy Shawn Goostree
Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Kayseon Dugan
Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Christmas tree outside of Med Center Health (WBKO)
Med Center Health Foundation lights up tree in honor of lost loved ones
Glasgow Police officers give money instead of tickets on Tuesday (WBKO)
Glasgow Police give out money instead of tickets with help of River Lake Church
Med Center Health Foundation hosts "Make the Season Bright"
Med Center health foundation hosts "Make the season Bright"
Glasgow Police gives out money instead of tickets with help of a local church
Glasgow Police give out money instead of tickets with help of local church