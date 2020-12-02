1st female president of Kentucky State University dies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Mary L. Smith, the first female president of Kentucky State University, has died at the age of 84. The historically Black university in Frankfort says Smith died at her home Saturday. She served as Kentucky State’s president from 1991 to 1998.

Before that she was special assistant to the president and an education professor. She also served as interim president and vice president for academic affairs. Smith graduated from Jackson State University in 1957. She earned master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are for Smith pending.

