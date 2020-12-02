’Affordable Christmas’ offering a memorable Christmas for Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘Affordable Christmas’ makes sure that parents can provide a Christmas for their kids while still having a Christmas shopping experience.

“Parents get to come here and pay a small fee and pick out Christmas gifts for their children. The way that differs from other programs that have been available here in the county previously is that is not always an opportunity that they have,” said Sharon Brooks, FRC Coordinator.

Coordinators for the program say that this is a positive experience for both the kids and their parents.

“The parents are so excited they get to be a part of what we all take for granted,” said Alica Edwards, FRC Coordinator

If you want to volunteer or find out how you can donate visit their Facebook page!

