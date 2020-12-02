Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,876 cases of COVID-19 in the district

COVID-19 in Kentucky
COVID-19 in Kentucky(AP images)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 13,876 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 11,430 of which have recovered.

Our district has 170 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

BRDHD Update 12-01-2020
BRDHD Update 12-01-2020(WBKO)

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

• Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

• Wear a face mask when in public. To see the mandatory mask executive order from Governor Beshear,
visit https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200709_Executive-Order_State-of-Emergency.pdf.

• Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

• Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

• Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

• Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

• Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

• Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

• Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

• Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

• Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER

