Cardinals give Hilltoppers second straight loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky only trailed by five heading into the break but a combination of sloppy play and poor shooting helped Louisville pull away to a 75-54 victory over the Hilltoppers.

“It wasn’t the same team I watch for three games out in South Dakota,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “For what reasons, I have no ideas except I know this, you can’t beat good teams on the road turning the basketball over.”

WKU (2-2) committed 21 turnovers in the loss, including five straight to start the second half.

“That’s a bad stat,” Stansbury said. “You’re not going to beat any kind of good team turning the ball over.”

The Tops lead 25-17 with 9:01 left in the first half. A 10-0 run would give the Cardinals a 29-25 lead before taking a 34-29 lead at halftime.

In the second half, WKU would pull within four the make it 45-41 but Louisville would go on a 12-0 run and pull away the rest of the game.

On top of the turnovers, the Hilltoppers had a cold night from beyond the arc, shooting just 3-of-18 from the 3-point line. Stansbury said he didn’t think any of the shots his players took were forced. However, it could’ve been guys taking shots that weren’t their bread and butter.

“Some of them were shooters that were open, that may not be great shooters consistently taking some shots,” Stanbury said.

One of WKU’s trademarks is the ability to get to the foul line and knock down more free throws than their opponent attempts. That was not the case against Louisville. The Tops went 5-of-11 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, the Cardinals finished 15-of-20.

“Those are bad stats,” Stansbury said. “Those get you beat against a lot of teams, in particular, a really good Louisville team.

Despite dealing with a couple of nagging injuries, senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth led the Tops with 19 points. Junior center Charles Bassey earned a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, with 5 blocks as well.

Dre Davis paced Louisville (4-0) with 21 points.

WKU is now leaving the Louisville bubble and returning to Bowling Green.

The Tops are looking to fill two vacancies in their non-conference schedule after Prairie View A&M and Little Rock pulled out of their games with WKU.

Little Rock had to leave the Louisville bubble after COVID-19 issues with its program. WKU then planned on hosting Little Rock at E.A. Diddle Arena on Friday, Dec. 4 until the Trojans canceled the game.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.