Clouds and showers on the way

Rain likely before the week is out
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warmer after our coldest morning of the season so far! Thursday will be mild, but clouds will increase ahead of a system arriving Thursday night with rain.

Most of Thursday looks dry before showers increase Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild Thursday topping around 50 degrees. Showers are a good bet Thursday night into Friday. The heaviest rain will stay Southeast of Bowling Green. Rain could end as a little wet snow late Friday night into Saturday morning, but no accumulation is expected. The rest of the forecast looks dry and chilly with daytime highs mainly into the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Shower Possible Late. High 50, Low 41, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible. High 49, Low 34, winds W-6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Showers possible. High 45, Low 28, winds W-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 76 (1982)

Record Low: 10 (1877)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.32″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+5.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

