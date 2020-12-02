Advertisement

Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds

It’s the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.(Source: Ford, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check out the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The all-electric ride will go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. At least, that’s what the folks at Ford say they’re pushing for.

According to the automaker, the test data is based on typical industry methodology.

It’s unusual for an automaker to promote performance figures based on a simulation, but when you’re competing with the Tesla Model Y SUV and Wall Street darling Elon Musk, it seems you’ve got to up your game.

Ford wants the Mustang Mach-E GT to directly compete for Tesla customers, starting late this summer.

Prices for it start at about $43,000, according to the Ford website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19
Timothy Shawn Goostree
Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway
Kayseon Dugan
Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation

Latest News

The officers participated by growing out their beards, each donating $20 themselves and...
Scottsville Police raise over 2k for Hope Center for Women during ‘No Shave November’
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
Med Center Health preps for possible distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.
Med Center Health preps for COVID vaccine distribution, storage
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
A New Mexico Christmas tree lot is offering 'pay what you can' Christmas trees and will give...
New Mexico Christmas tree lot offers ‘pay what you can’ trees