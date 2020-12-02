Glasgow Police give out money instead of tickets with help of River Lake Church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon may have been one of the only times you would want to be pulled over by a police officer.

“I expected a citation more than a gift,” Coby Pennington said. Pennington fell victim to the act of kindness.

Throughout the day, 24 people were pulled over for a small traffic violation, but instead of a ticket received a $100 bill and Christmas Card from River Lake Church in Glasgow.

“We’re out just to give a little support to the community,” Officer Mason Wethington with the Glasgow Police Department said.

This was Wethington’s first year being apart of the event. “It’s a great feeling just to see that shock factor on their face,” he said.

This is not the first time River Lake Church has given money out in this way during the holiday season, but those on the receiving end found it more helpful during this trying year.

“It’s just a breath of fresh air for them to realize that there is positive out there in the world and that people do still care about humanity,” Officer Wethington said.

By the end of the day, $2,400 was given out to people in the community.

“A little bit goes a long way so if someone passes some kindness on to you, pay it forward and show someone else a little kindness,” Pennington said.

