Hilltoppers game against Charlotte back on, now scheduled for December 6

WKU vs Southern Miss
WKU vs Southern Miss(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers football team will play their game against Charlotte that was previously canceled. The Tops will travel down to Jerry Richardson Stadium on Sunday, December 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 am CT.

This was a long process to make the game happen. This contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, November, 28, then Tuesday, December 1, then was canceled before ultimately settling on the December 6 date.

This will mark the Hilltoppers’ first December regular-season game since a 24-20 loss vs. Arkansas State on Dec. 3, 2009. WKU has a 6-3 record in December games in the program’s FBS Era (since 2009), which includes four bowl wins and two Conference USA Championship victories.

