Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold virtual meeting Dec. 4

Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Kentucky fish and wildlife logo(kentucky fish and wildlife)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a video teleconference meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

They will be discussing Executive Order 2020-243 and Senate Bill 150, Section 1(8), and the Commission will not be holding an in-person meeting.

To view the meeting online it will be held via live stream on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/FishandWildlifeKY.

A link to the live stream also will be posted on the department’s homepage at fw.ky.gov at the start of the meeting.

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions, public comments will be handled as follows:

  • Those wishing to comment about a topic on the agenda may email their comments to fw.publicaffairs@ky.gov between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the meeting.
  • Comments will be read by department staff up to 3 minutes total per commenter during the “Public Comments” time on the agenda.
  • Commenters must include their first and last name(s), Kentucky county of residence or state of residence if a nonresident, and organizational affiliation and position if an individual is an officer or official representative for a particular organization. Contact information is not required but will be helpful if the information is requested.
  • The Commission will review all public comments.
  • The Commission chair reserves the right to decline public reading of any comments that are libelous, profane, derogatory of others, or not relevant to the meeting agenda.

Click here to view the agenda for the Dec. 4 meeting.

