Med Center Health Foundation lights up tree in honor of lost loved ones

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening, the Med Center Health Foundation held its annual Christmas Tree lighting.

“The Make the Season Bright program every year allows people to sponsor lights on our special tree,” Tony Witty, a volunteer with the Med Center Health Foundation, said. People purchase a light in memory of a loved one.

The proceeds from the lights purchased go directly to help missions within the Med Center Health Foundation. For this event, part of the funding will go to the Hospitality House.

“A lot of people aren’t familiar with that but it is a great facility right here on campus where families can stay if they have loved ones in the hospital,” Witty said. “Every dollar that people donate goes to operate the Hospitality House.”

This year, the foundation also earmarked the Rebecca Shadowen research and education fund.

“So there are a lot of good reasons people should sponsor lights on our tree,” Witty said.

It is not too late to purchase a light and support the Med Center Health Foundation. Just visit Lightupthetree.org to learn more.

