Advertisement

Med Center Health Foundation lights up tree in honor of lost loved ones

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening, the Med Center Health Foundation held its annual Christmas Tree lighting.

“The Make the Season Bright program every year allows people to sponsor lights on our special tree,” Tony Witty, a volunteer with the Med Center Health Foundation, said. People purchase a light in memory of a loved one.

The proceeds from the lights purchased go directly to help missions within the Med Center Health Foundation. For this event, part of the funding will go to the Hospitality House.

“A lot of people aren’t familiar with that but it is a great facility right here on campus where families can stay if they have loved ones in the hospital,” Witty said. “Every dollar that people donate goes to operate the Hospitality House.”

This year, the foundation also earmarked the Rebecca Shadowen research and education fund.

“So there are a lot of good reasons people should sponsor lights on our tree,” Witty said.

It is not too late to purchase a light and support the Med Center Health Foundation. Just visit Lightupthetree.org to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19
Timothy Shawn Goostree
Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Kayseon Dugan
Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Glasgow Police officers give money instead of tickets on Tuesday (WBKO)
Glasgow Police give out money instead of tickets with help of River Lake Church
Med Center Health Foundation hosts "Make the Season Bright"
Med Center health foundation hosts "Make the season Bright"
Glasgow Police gives out money instead of tickets with help of a local church
Glasgow Police give out money instead of tickets with help of local church
Kentucky State Univ.
1st female president of Kentucky State University dies