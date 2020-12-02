Med Center Health preps for COVID vaccine distribution, storage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Area hospitals are prepping for delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are going to get our first allocation of Pfizer vaccines as early as mid-December,” said Gov. Beshear during Monday’s press conference.

That allocation is pending FDA approval. Meanwhile, area hospitals like Med Center Health prep for that authorization and major shipment.

“If we were to get it directly from Pfizer, in that frozen form, we have two large freezers that can meet that capacity,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services with Med Center Health.

According to the hospital, they are able to store several thousand doses of the vaccine in two separate freezers. However, the state may be sending the vaccine with dry ice.

“What that means is that it will come in a container with dry ice, and it’s actually good for 15 days, we would have to replenish the dry is about every five days,” said Joyce. “But what that does is it’ll make it a whole lot easier for a lot of places that maybe don’t have the ability to have one of those ultra-cold freezers. So it will make it easier to be able to get the vaccine to more places.”

Joyce said while the quick turnaround time might seem risky to some, officials say Coronavirus has been known of for years. COVID-19 is just a new strand of the widely studied virus.

“The vaccine started to be worked on many years ago, actually in the early 2000s, for other types of coronaviruses. And at that time, they were found that they really weren’t needed. So all of that work was available. Nobody was just doing anything with it. Then when COVID-19 developed, all of that work was brought back out,” said Joyce.

She adds that the number of patients involved in the trial should add the security of safety as well.

“They’ve enrolled patients across many ages, across many races, ethnicities. So we really do have a good idea that this vaccine is safe and it is effective,” explained Joyce.

The vaccines at the med center would be distributed within their facilities by doctors and physicians, while other major pharmacies are expected to also receive major shipments of the vaccine.

Gov. Beshear said frontline workers and long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine first.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.