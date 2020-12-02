National Corvette Museum offers special admission rate for BRADD residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The National Corvette Museum is offering a special $5 admission rate for residents of the Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) through the month of December.

BRADD includes Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties and visitors can show their drivers’ license to receive the discounted rate.

“As tourism season winds down for the year we wanted to offer our local friends an affordable option to get out of the house and enjoy what we consider a national treasure,” shared Dr. Sean Preston, President and CEO. “The Museum features 115,000 square feet under roof, so there’s plenty of space to socially distance indoors while enjoying America’s Sports Car.”

The Museum features a number of new exhibits, including ‘The Vision Realized: The Journey to the Mid-Engine Corvette’; ‘Cartoon Creatures, Kustom Kars and Corvettes: The Art & Influence of Ed Big Daddy Roth’ and the ‘E. Pierce Marshall Memorial Performance Gallery’. Exhibits are updated on a regular basis, so no two visits are the same. A racing simulator is available for an additional fee. Guests can also witness customers picking up their brand-new Corvettes through the Museum Delivery program.

For families with children participating in NTI (non-traditional instruction) or virtual learning, free public Wi-Fi is available.

The Museum is just of exit 28 and is open daily, 8 a.m. -5 p.m. CT, and is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Learn more about the Museum and plan your visit at corvettemuseum.org.