Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19
Timothy Shawn Goostree
Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway
Kayseon Dugan
Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation

Latest News

WKU Dance Program
A Virtual Showcase with WKU Dance Program
Affordable Christmas Program helps parents shop for the holidays
Affordable Christmas Program helps parents shop for the holidays
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges
A service dog strolls through the aisle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty...
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
Scottsville Police Dept. does "No Shave November"
Scottsville Police Dept. does "No Shave November"