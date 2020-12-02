Non-profits talk Giving Tuesday and how you can support them

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are about giving back and being thankful, especially in this time of need, and Tuesday, December 1st, was Giving Tuesday.

Many non-profits are feeling the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, this Giving Tuesday many want to bring awareness to their cause and continue to raise money to stay afloat.

Several organizations have partnered up with local businesses in an attempt to raise funds.

Kids on the Block says they always welcome monetary donations, but also would like some volunteers.

“Donations are great, but volunteers are good, too. But if anybody wants to donate, they can go to our, to our website and do that. Even though things look a lot different, we’re still out here, we’re still trying to get out the word. We’re really trying to focus a lot on our Child Abuse Prevention program, because there are so many kids that, aren’t in schools right now, and, they might be at home with their abusers or maybe their family does not have the resources to provide that kind of food.” -- Amanda Guerra, Kids on the Block

Phoenix Rising partnered up with Donato’s Pizza in Bowling Green.

“When they go to Donatos what they’ll need to do is when they place their order is just mention that I want that credit to go to Phoenix Rising, and a portion of those proceeds, all the proceeds from the Fairview branch, only all of those proceeds will go back to us, which we will use to purchase the materials that go in the duffel bags.” -- Missy Cunningham, Phoenix Rising

This year some of the proceeds they receive will be used for duffel bags filled with hygiene products, school supplies, and personal care items for kids in foster care.

To donate to Kids on the Block click here.

To donate to Phoenix Rising click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.