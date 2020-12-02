Scottsville Police raise over 2k for Hope Center for Women during ‘No Shave November’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This story took a bit of time for officers on the Scottsville Police Department to grow out their beards for No-Shave November, an attempt to raise money for the Hope Center for Women in Scottsville.

Police officers are known for being clean-cut and shaven, in Scottsville, it’s a policy to be on the police force.

“We have a policy at Scottsville police department that you can only have a goatee, you can’t have any other facial hair. Goatee or mustache. So during the month of November, we like to relax that policy a little bit,” said Chief of Police, Darren Tabor.

The officers participated by growing out their beards, each donating $20 themselves, and collecting donations throughout the community.

“What the officers did was actually pay $20 themselves to be a part of this. Then they solicit money from other citizens and businesses to go for this charity,” said Tabor.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of this police department. This is our second year of doing this and we chose Hope Center for Women. I know personally of women that have gone through this program and it has been successful because of the work of this Hope Center for Women,” said Garrett Wolfe with the Scottsville Police Department.

“Hope Center for Women is a one year program that is directed toward women that are coming out of the addiction of any kind. And we bring them into our program. And like I said it’s a one-year program. The first six months consist of getting their foundation built on a relationship with God, we’re totally faith-based,” said Sue Cline with the Hope Center for Women.

“The Hope Center for Women was a cost-free home that I was able to go to, and it was a safety net. It was the place that I could sit still long enough for God to begin fixing all the broken pieces in my life. While I was there, I learned how to transition back into society, how to become a functioning member of society. How to be a mother how to budget how to pay bills, how to show up for work every day, and just pretty much walk out the calling that God has in my life,” said Delinda Ramsey, who completed the program at the Hope Center for Women.

In total, the police department was able to raise $2,200 for the Hope Center for Women. If you know of an individual who would benefit from the program or if you yourself would like to make a charitable donation, click here.

