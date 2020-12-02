Advertisement

SKYCTC establishes Future Frontline Heroes Fund

SKYCTC
SKYCTC(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has established a fund to train and prepare the next generation of essential frontline heroes.

The SKYCTC Future Frontline Heroes Fund will provide scholarships and aid to students in the crucial fields of healthcare, education, transportation, culinary and public safety and grants to the faculty in these programs to advance their instruction.

Donating to the SKYCTC Future Frontline Heroes Fund will assist SKYCTC in reaching their goal of $50,000 which will be matched to create a $100,000 endowed fund to provide awards for the long term.  SKYCTC appreciates the support of our community partners and urges everyone to consider making a gift to support these future heroes.

For more information, contact Heather Rogers at 270-535-1504 or to make a gift, go to https://southcentral.kctcs.edu/giving/online-giving.aspx

