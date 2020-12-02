Advertisement

Teen Angel Donation Blast December 4 at Starbucks

Crocker Law Firm will match all individual donations.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are several ways to serve as Santa’s special helper this Christmas. Among them is Teen Angel, a Christmas assistance program for youth 13 and older who are enrolled in Bowling Green Independent and Warren County Public Schools. The last day to donate is Friday, December 4 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks on Scottsville Road or at Campbell Lane or Corvette Drive through their Donation Blast.

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted in the form of cash, checks, credit cards and gift cards to Amazon, Kohl’s, Meijer, Target, Walmart, and Greenwood Mall.

Crocker Law Firm will match all individual donations.

For a decade now, members of Vision, a multi-agency council of Warren County, have provided Christmas gifts to teens in need in our community, who otherwise would go without. Working in tandem with the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSCs) and other businesses and agencies, $188,000 has been raised to help almost 1,300 teens.

