Temps slowly warm up after a cold morning!

Temperatures will still remain below normal through the week
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High pressure from the south and west is moving into the region and will help keep the sunshine around for one more day!

This forecast will be "AMAZON" compared to the last couple of days as temperatures will go UPS! The forecast is posted below!(WBKO)

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs closer to normal in the mid 40s in Kentucky. Clouds will begin to move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Thursday, but clouds will be abundant in the Bluegrass state ahead of the next disturbance that will bring us slight rain chances. Expect better rain chances on Thursday night into Friday with cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Stray showers will linger into Saturday morning before leaving with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 40s.

Things dry out for Sunday into early next week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-to-low 40s. The extended forecast through the middle of December indicates that southern Kentucky will see near normal temperatures with drier than normal conditions. If anything changes, we will let you know first at 13 News on the air, on our website and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. Low 26. Winds S at 2 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray evening showers possible. High 50. Low 36. Winds SE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 47. Low 36. Winds W at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (1982)

Record Low Today: 10 (1877)

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 39

Yesterday’s Low: 26

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+6.13″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

