Warren Co. Public Schools extends virtual learning for elementary schools

By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has announced plans to extend virtual learning for its elementary schools leading up to winter break.

Superintendent Rob Clayton says the decision stems from the governor’s mandate on when schools can open back up. Governor Beshear’s mandate indicates that elementary schools (K-5) could return to in-person instruction on December 7 as long as the county is in the orange zone, based on the state’s incidence rate map. Middle and high schools are to remain closed until January 4.

“Although it is a possibility that Warren County will transition from a “Red” to “Orange” county before Dec. 18, this is highly unlikely to occur based upon recent data and the current community spread of COVID-19. In an effort to provide appropriate planning and a level of consistency for all involved, we will continue with distance learning for all WCPS students up to the winter break (Dec. 18). There will be no change for our Virtual Academy students,” said Clayton in a statement to the district.

Clayton said the goal is for all schools to transition to in-person learning on January 4 based on the current state mandate.

“When school resumes Jan. 4, we hope to be permitted to resume in-person classes but based upon the last eight months of data and the Governor’s mandate, it is reasonable to expect that WCPS may be required to continue with distance learning well into 2021,” expressed Clayton.

The superintendent reiterated that the district is committed to offering in-person classes for those families who desire.

