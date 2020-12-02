Gov. Beshear reports 3,601 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve got the foremost experts in the country saying we’ve got a winning game plan,” said Gov. Beshear. “The question is, is everybody going to do their part to execute that game plan? We can stop this surge. It’s in our hands. I certainly am going to try my best each and every day.”

The Governor reported 3,601 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 186,765. The counties with the highest number of cases included Warren with 103.

Gov. Beshear reported 37 COVID-19 related deaths raising the death toll to 1,980. Among the deaths were a 61-year-old Allen County man, a 46-year-old man from Warren County and an 85-year-old man from Ohio County. With the 37 deaths reported Wednesday, the Governor has reported the loss of 72 Kentuckians in the last two days alone as the commonwealth rapidly approaches 2,000 deaths.

Those reported lost to the virus Wednesday include a 61-year-old man from Allen County; an 80-year-old woman and two men, ages 49 and 94, from Boone County; an 82-year-old man from Campbell County; a 90-year-old woman and four men, ages 48, 61, 62 and 93, from Daviess County; an 86-year-old woman and two men, ages 74 and 86, from Fayette County; a 62-year-old woman from Floyd County; two women, ages 71 and 90, from Franklin County; an 84-year-old man from Graves County; a 70-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 58-year-old man from Hardin County; a 46-year-old woman from Henderson County; an 88-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 83 and 96, and an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County; three men, ages 67, 74 and 90, from Jessamine County; two women, ages 81 and 82, and an 85-year-old man from Kenton County; two women, both 61, from McLean County; a 95-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 59-year-old woman from Montgomery County; an 85-year-old man from Ohio County; an 82-year-old man from Trigg County; and a 46-year-old man from Warren County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-2-2020

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on projections for hospitalizations in December and January, which vary depending on statewide compliance with recent COVID-19 restrictions.

“Even when researchers at the University of Louisville analyze and look at the data and do their own modeling, they are finding, like others are in other places, that these measures are likely to reduce substantially the number of people in hospitals,” said Dr. Stack. “And remember, some of those people go into the ICU, some of those people are on ventilators – those can have long-term debilitating effects – and of course, some of them die. Every time we choose to disregard the guidance, we will see more people get infected, more strain on our hospitals and more loss.”

