Wednesday Looks Warmer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brighter skies returned Tuesday as snow showers moved out. However, the sunshine did not warm our readings out of the 30s! Wednesday will be warmer, however, as a light south wind takes hold.

Expect fair skies through Wednesday night. Then on Thursday, our next weathermaker arrives with an increase in clouds along with a chance for a little rain late in the day. We’ll have at least a small chance for rain Friday into Friday night, which may end as a little light snow Saturday morning. Highs dip from near 50 Thursday into the mid 40s over the weekend. Overnight lows will be chilly, ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer High 48, Low 26, winds S-4

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Shower Possible Late. High 50, Low 41, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible. High 49, Low 34, winds W-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 71 (1933)

Record Low: 14 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+6.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

