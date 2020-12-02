Advertisement

Wednesday Looks Warmer!

Sunshine Hangs on One More Day
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brighter skies returned Tuesday as snow showers moved out. However, the sunshine did not warm our readings out of the 30s! Wednesday will be warmer, however, as a light south wind takes hold.

Expect fair skies through Wednesday night. Then on Thursday, our next weathermaker arrives with an increase in clouds along with a chance for a little rain late in the day. We’ll have at least a small chance for rain Friday into Friday night, which may end as a little light snow Saturday morning. Highs dip from near 50 Thursday into the mid 40s over the weekend. Overnight lows will be chilly, ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer High 48, Low 26, winds S-4

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Shower Possible Late. High 50, Low 41, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible. High 49, Low 34, winds W-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 71 (1933)

Record Low: 14 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+6.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jason Stratton, escaped inmate from Logan County.
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports first round of COVID vaccine to arrive by mid-December
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gerald Foster of Burkesville succumbed to his injuries on November 28.
Burkesville man dies after traffic accident

Latest News

Wind chills in the 20s will make things feel very cold to start off the month of December!
A cold start to the first day of December!
The School Forecast Grade today is a C
WATCH - Snow is out, but cold air lingers
Wind chills in the 20s Tuesday
Snow Ends, but Cold Lingers!
Tracking more snow showers this afternoon
WATCH - Tracking snow showers for Monday afternoon!