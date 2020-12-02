WKU Department of Theatre & Dance to stream WinterDance performance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From the Nutcracker Ballet to the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular, Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye’s tap dancing in “White Christmas” to the Charlie Brown Christmas Dance, the holidays wouldn’t be as merry without festive choreography. WKU Dance Program’s WinterDance will be a virtual showcase in 2020.

This season, the WKU Dance Company performs new faculty choreographed works for a digital world. Dancers and audiences will remain safe with small and socially distanced group work. The performance will utilize film production and digital release for a full concert experience. The dance program offers such diverse genres as jazz, tap, ballet, modern, contemporary, and dance film choreographies. The streaming will be December 4 & 5 at 7 p.m. and December 5 & 6 at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10. Tickets available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42624.

WinterDance will be shown exclusively online through social media platforms:

Instagram: @wku_danceprogram

Facebook: Western Kentucky University Dance Program

Twitter: @WKUDanceprogram

