WKU’s games against Little Rock, Prairie View canceled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Men’s Basketball is now looking to fill two vacancies in its non-conference schedule after its games against Prairie View A&M and Little Rock were canceled.

WKU was slated to play both teams in Louisville’s bubble event until Prairie View was forced to leave after COVID-19 issues within its program.

After the disruption, WKU planned to host Little Rock at E.A. Diddle Arena on Dec. 4. The Trojans then canceled the game.

WKU is actively searching for other teams to fill those vacancies.

