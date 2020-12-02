Advertisement

WKU’s games against Little Rock, Prairie View canceled

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Men’s Basketball is now looking to fill two vacancies in its non-conference schedule after its games against Prairie View A&M and Little Rock were canceled.

WKU was slated to play both teams in Louisville’s bubble event until Prairie View was forced to leave after COVID-19 issues within its program.

After the disruption, WKU planned to host Little Rock at E.A. Diddle Arena on Dec. 4. The Trojans then canceled the game.

WKU is actively searching for other teams to fill those vacancies.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19
Timothy Shawn Goostree
Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Kayseon Dugan
Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

WKU Men's Basketball suffered its second straight loss against Louisville Tuesday evening.
Cardinals give Hilltoppers second straight loss
WKU Hilltoppers vs. Louisville Cardinals, November 29, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena
WKU’s Game vs. Prairie View A&M on Thursday Canceled
WKU's Ally Collett earns C-USA Freshman of the Week honors for her performance against Tennessee.
Collett Named C-USA Freshman of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pushes...
Bassey, McKnight earn C-USA weekly honors