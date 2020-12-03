Adair County nursing home takes steps to contain COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials at Signature HealthCARE at Summit Manor Rehab & Wellness Center said steps are being taken after a resident’s responsible party tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they were notified of the positive test after the responsible party had taken a resident to and from a necessary medical appointment. The resident was then immediately tested and was the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case among all facility residents and staff since July. To date, 13 total residents and 13 total staff members have tested positive for the virus in addition to the initial resident.

Officials said as soon as the initial positive cases were confirmed, the facility transitioned 8 residents to a nearby sister facility or partnering hospital with established COVID-19 only Care Units. Summit Manor is re-opening its specialized COVID-19 only Care Unit that will only treat COVID-19 positive persons needing care, housing 5 residents as of Thursday.

In a release, officials said:

“The Summit Manor COVID unit is isolated with barrier systems in place, separating itself from the rest of the facility, with separate supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID unit only. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and worn per applicable guidelines. If at any time a physician determines a resident needs a higher level of care, the resident will be treated at one of our partnering hospitals.

“The facility has been in close communication with all of its residents and their responsible party family members about the unit, to keep them updated and informed. In addition to personal communications, another informational hotline has been created to provide updated information to our residents’ responsible parties. We thank all of our families and stakeholders who have responded positively to our efforts.”

