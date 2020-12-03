Advertisement

Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death

The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported the loss of another person due to COVID-19 Thursday, raising the county’s death toll to 16.

The Health Department also reported 22 new cases of the virus in Allen County since 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to ACHD, Allen County has had a total of 776 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, 675 cases having fully recovered and off quarantine with a remainder of 85 Active Cases in quarantine, either at home or hospitalized.

ACHD officials said contact tracers were following 219 contacts Thursday in addition to the active cases.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,601 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths
The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a...
Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
Kentucky State Police arrested a Butler County Man after sending sexually explicit messages to...
Butler County Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer walks past a sign indicating that a...
Vaccine rollout could ease crisis, but who gets it first?
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths