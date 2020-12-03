Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported the loss of another person due to COVID-19 Thursday, raising the county’s death toll to 16.

The Health Department also reported 22 new cases of the virus in Allen County since 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to ACHD, Allen County has had a total of 776 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, 675 cases having fully recovered and off quarantine with a remainder of 85 Active Cases in quarantine, either at home or hospitalized.

ACHD officials said contact tracers were following 219 contacts Thursday in addition to the active cases.

