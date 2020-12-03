Area hospitals COVID capacity down from week prior, still around 80 patients

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hospital numbers show that there are roughly 80 COVID patients across southcentral Kentucky’s area-hospitals.

The Medical Center has 47 patients on its COVID floor which is down by five patients from last week. The hospital says seven of those patients are on ventilators.

T.J. Samson says in the past week they have had about 14-15 patients with an average of three COVID admissions per day. That is down by about five from the week before Thanksgiving.

Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital says it currently has 18 COVID patients.

“Our hospital leaders are working daily alongside the Bowling Green – Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup and health care partners in the region to ensure we are all able to meet the needs of the Southern Kentucky community. We continue to have the bed capacity, staffing, supplies and equipment we need at this time and are continually monitoring the situation closely while adopting best practices from our HCA Healthcare colleagues so our hospital to safely meet the needs of all our patients and protect the health and well-being of our colleagues. It is critical for our community to practice the actions that we know help slow the virus: wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing. We urge everyone to take these necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus, to protect themselves and their loved ones during this pandemic,” the hospital said in a statement to 13 News.

