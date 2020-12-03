Advertisement

Authorities offer reward for information on Franklin armed robberies

Reward for information leading to the arrest of the person involved in several armed robberies.
Reward for information leading to the arrest of the person involved in several armed robberies.(ATF)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspected robber.

According to officials, a clerk at Avery’s Kratom Barrel in Franklin was robbed at gunpoint on November 19. The suspect is described as a male, early to mid 20′s, has a slim build, stands at about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and had a black handgun.

Six days later, two employees at Lotto Land in Franklin were reportedly robbed at gunpoint and described a similar suspect in the November 19 armed robbery.

Authorities believe the same suspect is responsible for the armed robberies that occurred within the same week. Surveillance footage captured the suspect and a dark color GM extended cab, lifted truck believed to be connected to the alleged crime.

Authorities offering reward for information leading to an arrest of a person involved in...
Authorities offering reward for information leading to an arrest of a person involved in several armed robberies.(ATF)

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. You can also call Kentucky CRIME STOPPERS at (270-482-5765).

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,601 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths
The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a...
Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
The coffee shop off of Nicholasville Road is still open Wednesday morning, despite a court...
Brewed still open, offers discount for first responders after being ordered by judge to close
Warren County Public Schools extends virtual learning for elementary schools.
Warren Co. Public Schools extends virtual learning for elementary schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19

Latest News

While you like this forecast, how about giving us a "like" on our Facebook page?
Tracking next weather-maker that brings impacts tonight, Friday
12 Days of Madison: Donation drive underway in honor of Monroe girl
‘So she’s never forgotten:’ Donation drive held for local girl who died fighting cancer
Most of the day will be dry, though a stray evening shower is possible.
Mostly cloudy today ahead of moisture that moves in before the weekend!
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him