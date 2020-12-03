Authorities offer reward for information on Franklin armed robberies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspected robber.

According to officials, a clerk at Avery’s Kratom Barrel in Franklin was robbed at gunpoint on November 19. The suspect is described as a male, early to mid 20′s, has a slim build, stands at about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and had a black handgun.

Six days later, two employees at Lotto Land in Franklin were reportedly robbed at gunpoint and described a similar suspect in the November 19 armed robbery.

Authorities believe the same suspect is responsible for the armed robberies that occurred within the same week. Surveillance footage captured the suspect and a dark color GM extended cab, lifted truck believed to be connected to the alleged crime.

Authorities offering reward for information leading to an arrest of a person involved in several armed robberies. (ATF)

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. You can also call Kentucky CRIME STOPPERS at (270-482-5765).

