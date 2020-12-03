Barren Co. Schools to still offer meals during holiday break

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has shed a light on how much children rely on schools for their meals.

Because of this, Barren County Schools will still be offering meals over the holiday break for the first time.

The school will offer these meals for pick up only unless delivery is necessary because of quarantine or lack of transportation.

Food will be available for pick up at each elementary school and Barren County Middle School on Thursday, December 10 from 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. Click here to sign up.

