Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 14,129 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 14,129 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 11,547 of which have recovered.

Our district has 177 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers for 12-2-20
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers for 12-2-20(WBKO)

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

• Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

• Wear a face mask when in public. To see the mandatory mask executive order from Governor Beshear, visit https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200709_Executive-Order_State-of-Emergency.pdf.

• Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

• Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

• Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

• Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

• Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

• Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

• Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

• Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

• Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19
Timothy Shawn Goostree
Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway
Kayseon Dugan
Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation

Latest News

They say more hand washing and wearing a mask has helped slow the spread compared to years past.
Health experts say flu activity lower than usual in Kentucky this season
The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Local hospitals urge people to remain vigilant amid CDC quarantine guideline changes
The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii's airports in the past week.
Hawaii couple arrested after getting on a plane knowing they were COVID positive
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help