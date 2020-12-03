Butler County Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Morgantown, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested 51-year-old Richie T. Bratcher of Morgantown.
Bratcher was arrested as the result of an investigation discovering he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a minor.
He has been charged with three counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, and was taken to the Butler County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.