Butler County Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor

Morgantown, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested 51-year-old Richie T. Bratcher of Morgantown.

Bratcher was arrested as the result of an investigation discovering he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a minor.

He has been charged with three counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, and was taken to the Butler County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

