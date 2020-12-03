Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

