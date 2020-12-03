Advertisement

Community Farmers Market to host Holiday Market

The market will include handmade items and locally grown products to purchase for the holiday season.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community Farmers Market is helping you shop for everyone on your list this holiday season. The Holiday Market will include locally made wine and cheese, locally roasted coffee, local sausage and meats, handmade jewelry and soaps, handmade wooden spoons, handmade pottery, local honey and maple syrup, lettering laser cut goods, and a variety of fresh winter vegetables.

In addition, the Market is accepting donations to help fund its Double Dollars programs. Donations will go even further, as an anonymous donor agreed to match their first $1,000 of donations. These programs increase the buying power of individuals using SNAP/EBT, WIC, and Senior Nutrition vouchers at the Market. To show your support, you can text MATCH1000 to 44321. All donations over $50 will be gifted with a handmade CFM ornament and will be entered into a raffle to win a 20 lb. turkey from Need More Acres farm.

The Holiday Market is Saturday, December 5 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Community Farmers Market, 2319 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,601 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths
The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a...
Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
Kentucky State Police arrested a Butler County Man after sending sexually explicit messages to...
Butler County Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor
The coffee shop off of Nicholasville Road is still open Wednesday morning, despite a court...
Brewed still open, offers discount for first responders after being ordered by judge to close

Latest News

Barren Co. Reads and Feeds (FILE)
Barren Co. Schools to still offer meals during holiday break
Hospital capacity.
Area hospitals COVID capacity down from week prior, still around 80 patients
This year's Christmas Home Tour will be held drive-by style and include an outdoor decorating...
Landmark Association takes different approach to Christmas Home Tour
Christmas Home Tour to-go Edition
Christmas Home Tour To-Go Edition