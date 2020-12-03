Community Farmers Market to host Holiday Market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community Farmers Market is helping you shop for everyone on your list this holiday season. The Holiday Market will include locally made wine and cheese, locally roasted coffee, local sausage and meats, handmade jewelry and soaps, handmade wooden spoons, handmade pottery, local honey and maple syrup, lettering laser cut goods, and a variety of fresh winter vegetables.

In addition, the Market is accepting donations to help fund its Double Dollars programs. Donations will go even further, as an anonymous donor agreed to match their first $1,000 of donations. These programs increase the buying power of individuals using SNAP/EBT, WIC, and Senior Nutrition vouchers at the Market. To show your support, you can text MATCH1000 to 44321. All donations over $50 will be gifted with a handmade CFM ornament and will be entered into a raffle to win a 20 lb. turkey from Need More Acres farm.

The Holiday Market is Saturday, December 5 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Community Farmers Market, 2319 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.