Crime Stoppers: Thefts From Cars

By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)--Bowling Green Police are investigating a rash of car break-in thefts at public parks over the past week.

Video surveillance shows a white man arriving to the parks, driving a white Nissan Maxima.

At one location the car displayed a Florida registration, while at the other park, the driver had changed the registration to a Kentucky tag that had been reported stolen.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

