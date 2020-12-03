Advertisement

Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop that led to a drug arrest.

According to Glasgow Police, Timothy Nunn was found with a plastic bag with a pill lying beside his driver’s seat.

Officers said marijuana, a pipe and hydrocodone were also found in the vehicle.

After officers executed a search warrant at a house, a large amount of cash, 2 grams of methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone, 6 pounds Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Timothy C. Nunn was arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Trafficking In Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a drug...
Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a drug arrest.(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19
Timothy Shawn Goostree
Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Kentucky State Police investigating collision on Western Kentucky Parkway
Kayseon Dugan
Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation

Latest News

Dave Thomas Foundation Finds permanent home for 600 KY children in foster care
Dave Thomas Foundation Finds permanent home for 600 KY children in foster care
National Corvette Museum Offering Discount
National Corvette Museum Offering Discount
Glasgow police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
Glasgow police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
Kentucky State Police arrested a Butler County Man after sending sexually explicit messages to...
Butler County Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor