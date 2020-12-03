Glasgow police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop that led to a drug arrest.

According to Glasgow Police, Timothy Nunn was found with a plastic bag with a pill lying beside his driver’s seat.

Officers said marijuana, a pipe and hydrocodone were also found in the vehicle.

After officers executed a search warrant at a house, a large amount of cash, 2 grams of methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone, 6 pounds Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Timothy C. Nunn was arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Trafficking In Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

