Houston Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake...
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected, first-round pick. Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

