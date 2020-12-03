Landmark Association takes different approach to Christmas Home Tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Landmark Association, which advocates for the preservation, protection and maintenance of historic homes and properties, traditionally holds a Christmas Tour of Homes every December. This year they’re taking a different approach, hosting a drive-by tour and outdoor decorating contest.

The Landmark Christmas Tour, To-Go! is December 5-13 with an online map and voting available during that period. Two winners, determined by a community vote, will receive custom watercolor paintings of their homes.

The Landmark Association is a a non-profit organization and adds value to our community through historic preservation efforts and protection of architectural, cultural and archeological resources in Bowling Green and Warren County. Organizers hope this new spin on their annual Christmas Home Tour will be a way to engage with the community and offer something fun and family-friendly this season.

Here’s how to find a map:

@bglandmark on Instagram

Landmark Association on Facebook

call 270-782-0037, email bglandmark@yahoo.com

Website: bglandmark.org

There are no tickets required for the event, but Landmark is asking people to consider donating to HOTEL INC, Salvation Army or Room in the Inn.

