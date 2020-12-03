Local churches in Bowling Green remain virtual throughout the pandemic.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Back in March churches were asked to move from in-person services to online services. Now months later two churches in Bowling Green have continued to stay online.

“I think everybody had to figure out how to move everything online and I think the hardest part was probably just being away from our sanctuary. There is a certain setup in the sanctuary, that allows you to focus and be still and listen for God. But when you’re in your home, there are all kinds of things that can distract you, that aren’t the same in the sanctuary. So I think it was a challenge for people to learn how to get in a worshipful mindset from their homes. But I also think it’s taught us a lot and I think it’s drawn us closer to God--to invite God in to make sacred spaces in our homes,” said Megan Huston, Senior Minister, First Christian Church, Bowling Green.

Not only has attending church at home has been a learning curve for members but has also been a learning process for those who are doing the service.

“It’s, it’s really challenging. In the act of preaching, there’s a lot of give and take. For example, reading what the congregation is giving you and the energy drawing from them. So learning how to preach to a camera has been particularly challenging. Not getting to hug or shake hands with our members. Not being able to catch up with them and see how they’re doing face to face has been really exhausting. It’s a lot harder to do ministry not being able to see your people face to face than it is normally,” said The Reverend Dr. Steven J. Pankey, Rector.

In October Christ Episcopal Church decided to hold a few outdoor services in their parking lot for members. However, when cases began increasing again they made the decision to go back to virtual services only on Sundays.

“We decided to stay virtual, but we were able to eventually hold three Sundays worth of services outside in our parking lot,” added Dr. Pankey. “They were in late October, but when the county turned red again, right around the beginning of November, we stopped holding even those. But we’ve been we’ve provided an online service every Sunday since March.”

First Christian Church had a similar idea but also ran into the same problem, but they were able to hold an in-person service at the SOKy Marketplace Pavillion.

“I had a friend and say, plan, unplanned replan. Everything we’re trying in 2020, is sort of an experiment, in some senses. So we wanted in a more temperate month, to try and worship outdoors. We rented SOKy marketplace, which is such a great venue. We wanted to just see if we could,” added Huston. “We were very socially distant, we wore masks, we assigned people where they were going to sit. So we wanted to see if we could do worship outside, and feel safe at the same time. It was a great experience, but the scheduled times that we had, after that we had issues with the rain. Then we had an issue when we became a part of the red-zone, the last weekend we were scheduled. We have been so cautious along the way that we wanted to continue to honor that because our people have really supported the leadership in that. So when they asked us to not have large gatherings, we went with that, and we decided to go virtual that weekend. So it was really more just a circumstance that didn’t allow us to do it exactly when we planned. But, having the outdoor worship, it was great to see one another but it’s different to right like being in masks having to stay socially distanced. I’m glad we did it.”

With Christmas fast approaching both churches have decided to not have in-person Christmas services but will still celebrate, in a different way.

“Christmas is about hope. We’re not going to lose our traditions, we’re just putting them on hold out of love of God and love of neighbor. So yes, it’s really difficult, but we’re not losing hope. We’ll still have an online service and we’re going to make that special,” added Huston.

First Christian Church still offers its food pantry and other services for the community even though their services are online.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.