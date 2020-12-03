Masks, social distancing still important after first several doses of vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With a COVID-19 vaccine likely on the horizon, there’s a misconception that people can soon ditch their masks.

Doctors say this isn’t the case because only a small amount of the population will be receiving the vaccine. Health care workers and long-term care facilities will be getting the first doses. Therefore, there will still be a large percentage of people who will not be vaccinated against COVID-19 once it’s approved and distributed.

Masks and social distancing will still be very important for about another year or so, medical professionals say.

“I know that’s something that everybody’s thinking, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get rid of that mask.’ But at the same time until we have a large number of people that are vaccinated, those masks are still going to be very important,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

Med Center Health and other local pharmacies will be getting the vaccine.

Health officials say getting vaccinated will be the best way we can all get back to normal.

“I think once the vaccine becomes available, I just really hope our community bands together and helps us get back to a sense of normalcy,” said Joyce.

Many health officials are urging the public that the expedited timeline for coming up with a vaccine did not compromise the safety of it.

Several past presidents such as George Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have volunteered to get the vaccine on camera in public to prove they are confident in its safety.

“I think it is so very important that we have that critical mass of folks who get vaccinated because truly, this is one of the ways that we can beat this terrible, terrible virus,” said Joyce.

