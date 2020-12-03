Advertisement

Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville man has been arrested following a traffic stop.

Tompkinsville Police Department say that methamphetamine and marijuana were thrown from the vehicle.

Upon conducting the traffic stop, police say that Donnie Tooley had more drugs on him and a large sum of cash.

Tooley was taken into custody on trafficking and possession charges.

Police say additional charges are expected.

